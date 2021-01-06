Pence welcomes the efforts of U.S. lawmakers to raise objections given 'voting irregularities'

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Wednesday said he did not believe he had the authority to accept or reject electoral votes unilaterally, but welcomed efforts by U.S. lawmakers to raise objections about alleged "voting irregularities".

