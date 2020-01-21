Hamas official threatens more explosive balloons into Israel

Incendiary balloons Palestinians launched from the Gaza Strip recently were a signal to Israel to accelerate unofficial "understandings" meant to ease the crippling blockade on the Hamas-ruled territory, a senior official from the Islamic militant group said Tuesday.
Speaking to journalists, Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya accused the Israelis of moving too slowly.
He said the balloons had been launched by disgruntled individuals, not Hamas. But he said his group was "satisfied" with the launches and is ready to send more "if the occupation doesn't pick up the message."
First published: 20:23 , 01.21.20