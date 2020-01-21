Channels
Hamas official threatens more explosive balloons into Israel

Associated Press |
Published: 01.21.20 , 20:23
Incendiary balloons Palestinians launched from the Gaza Strip recently were a signal to Israel to accelerate unofficial "understandings" meant to ease the crippling blockade on the Hamas-ruled territory, a senior official from the Islamic militant group said Tuesday.
Speaking to journalists, Hamas official Khalil al-Hayya accused the Israelis of moving too slowly.
He said the balloons had been launched by disgruntled individuals, not Hamas. But he said his group was "satisfied" with the launches and is ready to send more "if the occupation doesn't pick up the message."

