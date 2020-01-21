Hamas official threatens more explosive balloons into Israel

Incendiary balloons Palestinians launched from the Gaza Strip recently were a signal to Israel to accelerate unofficial "understandings" meant to ease the crippling blockade on the Hamas-ruled territory, a senior official from the Islamic militant group said Tuesday.

