MK Moshe Ya'alon launches Telem party

Former Blue and White MK, Moshe Ya'alon, launched his new Telem party in a statement to the media ahead of the upcoming March 2021 elections.
"The State of Israel is in the midst of a severe leadership crisis, the most serious one we have ever known, because whoever heads the government is in a sharp conflict of interest with the State of Israel," Ya'alon said.
"He takes Israel's agenda and all of our interests as hostages, enslaved to his narrow interests, as a criminal defendant. He leads a path of division and incitement, of quarrel and strife between all of us - the citizens of Israel. We're here to tell him 'enough'. Your time is up, Benjamin Netanyahu. The citizens of Israel will show you the door out of Balfour. "