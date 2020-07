Russia's Defence Ministry said on Tuesday a roadside bomb planted by Syrian militants detonated and hit a joint Russian-Turkish patrol in Syria, injuring three Russian soldiers, Russia's RIA news agency reported.

Russia's Defence Ministry said on Tuesday a roadside bomb planted by Syrian militants detonated and hit a joint Russian-Turkish patrol in Syria, injuring three Russian soldiers, Russia's RIA news agency reported.

Russia's Defence Ministry said on Tuesday a roadside bomb planted by Syrian militants detonated and hit a joint Russian-Turkish patrol in Syria, injuring three Russian soldiers, Russia's RIA news agency reported.