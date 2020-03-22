Coronavirus tally rises to 945 as government enforces new measures





The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Israel has risen to 945 with 20 people in serious condition according to the Health Ministry.

There are 297 people hospitalized, 344 who have remained at home and 97 interned in dedicated hotels. The first fatality as a result of the virus was reported Saturday with the death of an 88-year-old resident of Jerusalem.





As of 8 AM Sunday, the latest government approved emergency measures have come into effect in efforts to limit the ongoing spread of the coronavirus.





According to the Health Ministry to new measures, that will now be enforced by police, are According to the regulation, enforceable by police, people are required to stay in their homes and can go outside only for the purpose of purchasing food vital supplies and medicine, to seek medical care, to donate blood, for court appearances, parliamentary needs, social welfare needs or to exercise their right to demonstrate.

People can step out briefly as long as they remain close to home. They can also participate in religious worship, including ritual baths, and ceremonies such as weddings and funerals as long as the order limiting congregation of more than 10 people is observed.

They can leave for brief periods of time for R&R and for the purpose of assisting others in need.

Sporting activity is limited to no more than two participants and two people only can travel in one car.

The regulations were approved late last week and further limit the movement of Israelis and restricts commerce.

Businesses that will operate in violation of these regulations will be subject to prosecution that could result in a fine or up to six months incarceration.

As of Sunday, open-air markets must remain closed including sale of fresh produce, but the mayors of both Jerusalem and Tel Aviv say they have not been informed of this directive with Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon saying he opposes the move that prevents people access to fresh food.

On Saturday, people were out in the parks and beaches of Tel Aviv raising concern that the home quarantine was not being observed and more infection could occur.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a television interview on Saturday, expressed his hope that the public will behave responsibly and prevent further spread of the virus.

Netanyahu said the government is hoping to increase testing for coronavirus to 3000 a day Sunday but aims to increase the number to 10,000 tests in the coming days.