An Israir plane that was supposed to bring dozens of Israelis stranded in Belarus back to Israel was forced to retrace its steps back to Ben Gurion Airport, since an Israeli security team was unable to reach Minsk airport, due to Belarus prohibiting all entrance to the country. Currently there are hundreds of Israelis stuck in Belarus after trying to cross the border into the Ukraine, which closed its gates for fear of thousands of Hasidic followers coming to Uman on Rosh Hashanah.