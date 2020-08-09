Coronavirus cabinet announces new public health restrictions

The Coronavirus Cabinet on Sunday announced a series of new public health restrictions in an effort to stem the spread of the pathogen.

A distance of 2 meters must be maintained between people in the public sphere. Gatherings in closed spaces are limited to only 10 people or 20 people in an open space.

Prayer sessions in closed spaces are limited to only 10 people. The opening of bars, pubs, clubs and dance halls is strictly forbidden.

no more than three people allowed to travel together in a car including the driver,