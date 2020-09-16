Head of IDF Research Division: Normalization agreement imperative against Iran

IDF Intelligence Division Research Division head Brigadier General Dror Shalom said on Wednesday the normalization agreement signed between Israel, the UAE and Bahrain is imperative in the fight against Iran.
"Israel is perceived as strong by its enemies and is able to deter them by its high-quality intelligence, the Air Force's capabilities and the proactive approach," said Shalom. "The agreements with the Gulf states and all military operations are an important pillar in narrowing Iran's influence throughout the Middle East, and further preventing its pursuit of a nuclear bomb."