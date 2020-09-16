Head of IDF Research Division: Normalization agreement imperative against Iran

IDF Intelligence Division Research Division head Brigadier General Dror Shalom said on Wednesday the normalization agreement signed between Israel, the UAE and Bahrain is imperative in the fight against Iran.

IDF Intelligence Division Research Division head Brigadier General Dror Shalom said on Wednesday the normalization agreement signed between Israel, the UAE and Bahrain is imperative in the fight against Iran.

IDF Intelligence Division Research Division head Brigadier General Dror Shalom said on Wednesday the normalization agreement signed between Israel, the UAE and Bahrain is imperative in the fight against Iran.