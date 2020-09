President Michel Aoun said on Monday that Lebanon faced a crisis over forming a government and proposed annulling sectarian quotas in the main cabinet ministries.

President Michel Aoun said on Monday that Lebanon faced a crisis over forming a government and proposed annulling sectarian quotas in the main cabinet ministries.

