Revered Holy Land churches reopen, but some restrictions remain

The Holy Land churches revered as the sites of Jesus' birth and death reopened to worshippers and tourists on Tuesday, as Palestinian and church authorities eased coronavirus restrictions.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter





Amid lingering pandemic concerns, Bethlehem's Church of the Nativity is capping access at 50 people at a time and requires that they be free of fever and wear protective masks.

Members of the clergy wear masks as they stand near the entrance of Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem ( Photo: Reuters )

Jerusalem's Church of the Holy Sepulchre, the traditional site of Jesus' crucifixion, death and resurrection, also reopened its doors, but worshippers will be required to coordinate their visit in advance.

Both churches were closed in March, in a blow to the local tourism industry.

Bethlehem's Church of the Nativity ( Photo: AFP )

"The birth of our Lord Jesus Christ gave hope to people more than 2,000 years ago, and opening the church today will, I think, give hope to the whole world that hopefully this pandemic will end - not only in Palestine but in the whole world," Palestinian Tourism Minister Rula Ma'ayah said.

There have been 423 recorded coronavirus cases and two deaths in the West Bank.

A Greek Orthodox priest and a caretaker stand in front of the deserted Edicule in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in the Old City of Jerusalem, March 15, 2020 ( Photo: AFP )

The Church of the Holy Sepulchre, located in the walled Old City of Jerusalem, was closed throughout the Easter season because of the coronavirus, with only a handful of clerics able to worship inside.

On Monday, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said mosques, churches and businesses would reopen on Tuesday in an easing of curbs, given the slow pace of infections.

Palestinians perform their Friday prayers in the almost deserted Al-Aqsa mosque compound in the Old City of Jerusalem, after the mosques were shut in a bid to stem the spread of coronavirus, March 20, 2020 ( Photo: AFP )

The reopening of houses of worship, shops and factories coincides with the last day of the Eid el-Fitr holiday marking the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan.

Muslim prayers at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound are also expected to resume later this week after nearly a two-month pause, according to a statement published last week by Palestinian religious officials.