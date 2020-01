Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu referred to the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, twitting that "I was sad to hear of the tragedy in the United States, a sad day for all lovers of sport in the world. Kobe Bryant, one of the greatest in the history of basketball, died today in a helicopter crash in Calabasas in California. He is survived by his wife, four children, and millions of basketball fans around the world. He will not be forgotten. May he rest in peace."