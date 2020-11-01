Israel approves in principle higher fines for virus violations

Israeli government on Sunday approved in principle the bill allowing to significantly raise the fines for violation of coronavirus restrictions.
The legislation, if passed, would raise the fine for illegally opening educational institutions, event halls or holding mass events, such as parties, festivals or conferences, from NIS 5,000 ($1,467) to NIS 20,000 ($5,871).
The fine for opening a business to the public in defiance of government orders would be raised from NIS 5,000 to NIS 10,000 ($2,935).
The government agreed the bill will be discussed in the coronavirus cabinet, before being tabled before the Knesset's Ministerial Committee for Legislation. Three ministers, Yitzhak Cohen and Ya'akov Avitan of Shas and Minister Pnina Tamano-Shata from Blue&White, voted against the move, saying a bill of this importance cannot be passed so hastily.
In addition, the leaders of the United Torah Judaism party, MKs Yaakov Litzman and Moshe Gafni, told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu they oppose the proposal and threatened to overturn it in the Knesset.
"We have informed the prime minister that we oppose the increase of fines, which are already high considering the lack of solutions for citizens and merchants," said Litzman and Gafni in a statement.
They demanded from Netanyahu not to raise the issue at the weekly cabinet meeting. "If the proposal is tabled for Knesset's approval, the faction members will vote against it in every possible forum - in the committees and in the Knesset plenum."