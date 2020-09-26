AOC backs out of Rabin commemoration event following online outcry

U.S. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) backed out of a commemoration event honoring late prime minister Yitzhak Rabin on the 25th anniversary of his assassination following a wave of online criticism from pro-Palestinian activists.
A spokesperson for Cortez later confirmed that the lawmaker had decided to drop out of the October 20th virtual event just a day after Americans for Peace Now announced her participation.
The development came after Palestinian rights supporters took to the internet to excoriate the lawmaker, claiming that her "disgusting" decision showed “total contempt for Palestinian lives.”