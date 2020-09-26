AOC backs out of Rabin commemoration event following online outcry

U.S. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) backed out of a commemoration event honoring late prime minister Yitzhak Rabin on the 25th anniversary of his assassination following a wave of online criticism from pro-Palestinian activists.

U.S. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) backed out of a commemoration event honoring late prime minister Yitzhak Rabin on the 25th anniversary of his assassination following a wave of online criticism from pro-Palestinian activists.

U.S. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) backed out of a commemoration event honoring late prime minister Yitzhak Rabin on the 25th anniversary of his assassination following a wave of online criticism from pro-Palestinian activists.