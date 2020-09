Lebanon's prime minister-designate quit on Saturday after almost a month of efforts to line up a non-partisan cabinet despite French pressure on the country's sectarian leaders to rally together to haul the nation out of a deep crisis.

Lebanon's prime minister-designate quit on Saturday after almost a month of efforts to line up a non-partisan cabinet despite French pressure on the country's sectarian leaders to rally together to haul the nation out of a deep crisis.

Lebanon's prime minister-designate quit on Saturday after almost a month of efforts to line up a non-partisan cabinet despite French pressure on the country's sectarian leaders to rally together to haul the nation out of a deep crisis.