Turkey quake kills at least 21, rescuers dig for survivors

A powerful earthquake struck eastern Turkey late on Friday, killing at least 21 people and collapsing buildings in towns near the centre of the tremor, which was strong enough to be felt in several neighbouring countries.

The magnitude 6.8 quake shook Elazig province, about 550 km (340 miles) east of the capital Ankara, and was followed by more than 270 aftershocks, 12 of which had magnitudes over 4.

