Syria says Israeli raids target Mediterranean port region of Latakia

Syrian air defenses downed several Israeli missiles during pre-dawn raids on the Mediterranean port city of Latakia, the Syrian army said on Wednesday, a rare attack on the ancestral home region of the Syrian leader and close to a Russian air base.

A Syrian army statement said aerial strikes soon after 2am hit several areas along the south west coast of Latakia.

One civilian was killed and six injured in one of the strikes that the army said hit a civilian plastics factory in Latakia city.

"Our aerial defences intercepted the aggressors missiles and downed some of them," the army communique said.State media earlier reported the Israeli attack also hit the town of Hifa, east of the port city of Latakia, and Misyaf in Hama province.