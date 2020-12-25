Houthi sea mine strikes cargo ship in Red Sea, says Saudi media

A sea mine planted by Yemen's Houthi rebels struck a cargo ship in the southern Red Sea on Friday, Saudi Arabia's state-owned television channel reported, without providing further details.
Al-Ekhbariya quoted the Saudi-led coalition, which has been fighting Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen since 2015. The coalition did not identify the vessel or elaborate on the attack. The U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet, which patrols the Mideast, did not respond to a request for comment. The United Kingdom Marine Trade Operations, an information exchange overseen by the British Royal Navy in the region, did not immediately acknowledge the incident.
The report follows a series of assaults targeting Saudi energy infrastructure that has spurred concerns about ship safety in the Red Sea, a crucial transit zone for global shipping and energy supplies that largely had avoided the chaos of regional tensions involving the U.S. and Iran last year.