Houthi sea mine strikes cargo ship in Red Sea, says Saudi media

Al-Ekhbariya quoted the Saudi-led coalition, which has been fighting Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen since 2015. The coalition did not identify the vessel or elaborate on the attack. The U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet, which patrols the Mideast, did not respond to a request for comment. The United Kingdom Marine Trade Operations, an information exchange overseen by the British Royal Navy in the region, did not immediately acknowledge the incident.