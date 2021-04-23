Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny says he will start ending his hunger strike

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny said on Friday he would begin gradually ending a hunger strike that he declared in prison on March 31 to demand proper medical care for leg and back pain.

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny said on Friday he would begin gradually ending a hunger strike that he declared in prison on March 31 to demand proper medical care for leg and back pain.

Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny said on Friday he would begin gradually ending a hunger strike that he declared in prison on March 31 to demand proper medical care for leg and back pain.

In an Instagram post, the fierce critic of President Vladimir Putin said that he still demanded that he be seen by a doctor of his own choosing and that he was losing feeling in parts of his legs and arms.

In an Instagram post, the fierce critic of President Vladimir Putin said that he still demanded that he be seen by a doctor of his own choosing and that he was losing feeling in parts of his legs and arms.

In an Instagram post, the fierce critic of President Vladimir Putin said that he still demanded that he be seen by a doctor of his own choosing and that he was losing feeling in parts of his legs and arms.