Iraq delays general election to Oct. 10

Iraq's cabinet decided on Tuesday to postpone the general election to Oct. 10 from June, the state news agency INA said.

The elections been brought forward to June 6, roughly a year early, following a proposal by Iraq's Independent High Election Commission (IHEC), which wanted more time to organize the polls.

