France, Britain and Germany: concerned by Iran's moves to enrich uranium

The United Kingdom, France and Germany - the 'E3' group of European powers - expressed concern on Wednesday over Iran's latest moves to enrich uranium up to 60% purity.

The United Kingdom, France and Germany - the 'E3' group of European powers - expressed concern on Wednesday over Iran's latest moves to enrich uranium up to 60% purity.

The United Kingdom, France and Germany - the 'E3' group of European powers - expressed concern on Wednesday over Iran's latest moves to enrich uranium up to 60% purity.