Israel posts 1,479 new virus cases, with 3.7% infection rate

Israel posted less than 1,500 new infection cases with the contagion rate now standing at 3.7%, the Health Ministry said Tuesday morning.

The ministry said that on Monday 41,722 COVID-19 tests had been conducted, of which 1,479 returned positive.

Coronavirus ward at Sheba Medical Center ( Photo: AFP )

At least 1,125 patients are being treated in hospital, with the rest fighting the virus at home. The number of serious patients now stands at 636, of whom 233 are ventilated. The official death toll has increased to 2,268.

The tally of active patients currently ill with the disease now stands at 23,347, much lower than nearly 68,000 that was recorded at the start of October.

In the last seven days, 1361 new infections were reported in Jerusalem, 657 in Bnei Brak, 259 in Modi'in Illit, 275 in Ashdod, 317 in Tel Aviv-Yafo, 159 in Netanya, 187 in Petah Tikva and 195 in Beit Shemesh.

In the meantime, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday once again called the nationwide lockdown a success.

"We were at 9,000 infected per day, and dropped below 1,000. We were at 19.5% positive per day, and now we are at 3.5%," he said. "I do not want to say that there are no problems. There are problems. We must come out [of the lockdown] in a gradual and responsible manner," he added.