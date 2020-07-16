Head of the Budget Department criticizes PM's financial aid program

Head of the Budget Department at the Finance Ministry Shaul Meridor, criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Israel Katz's plan to distribute a financial grant to every citizen.
"We have to make sure we fire bullets in the most accurate manner," said Meridor. "The crisis will not simply leave us in a month, we must not shoot too many bullets at the same time. "
Despite the criticism, he stressed that "we will implement the decided policy yet we will not stop voicing our position even if some do not like to hear it."
