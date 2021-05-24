U.S. official says primary U.S. focus is to ensure ceasefire holds

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will primarily focus on ensuring that a ceasefire between the Israelis and Palestinians holds during his visit to the region later on Monday, and work with parties to get the aid delivered to people, a senior State Department official said.

