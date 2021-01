The Yamina party headed by Naftali Bennett referred to MK Bezalel Smotrich's announcement, according to which he and Bennett will run separately in the upcoming March 2021 elections.

The Yamina party headed by Naftali Bennett referred to MK Bezalel Smotrich's announcement, according to which he and Bennett will run separately in the upcoming March 2021 elections.

The Yamina party headed by Naftali Bennett referred to MK Bezalel Smotrich's announcement, according to which he and Bennett will run separately in the upcoming March 2021 elections.