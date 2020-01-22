Moscow and Jerusalem sign adoption agreement, ban on LGBT couples from adopting in Russia

Israel and Russia have signed on Wednesday an adoption agreement, under which LGBT couples will not be able to adopt babies in Russia.

The agreement, which was discussed for a decade, was signed by Minister Ze'ev Elkin during a meeting with a senior Russian delegation that included the Russian ambassador to Israel and senior government officials.

