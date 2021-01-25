Moscow objects to U.S. embassy's support for 'illegal' protests in Russia -RIA

Russia's deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov on Monday objected to what he called the United States' envoy in Moscow John Sullivan's support for "illegal" protests in Russia, the RIA news agency reported.

