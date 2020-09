Unknown gunmen in a car on Tuesday opened fire on two Revolutionary Guard vehicles, killing three Guard members in Iran's southeast, state media reported.

Unknown gunmen in a car on Tuesday opened fire on two Revolutionary Guard vehicles, killing three Guard members in Iran's southeast, state media reported.

Unknown gunmen in a car on Tuesday opened fire on two Revolutionary Guard vehicles, killing three Guard members in Iran's southeast, state media reported.

The official IRNA news agency said two assailants were also killed in the shootout, adding authorities are investigating.

The official IRNA news agency said two assailants were also killed in the shootout, adding authorities are investigating.

The official IRNA news agency said two assailants were also killed in the shootout, adding authorities are investigating.