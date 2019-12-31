Israeli jailed in Russia moved to remote facility without notice

Naama Issachar, the Israeli jailed in Russia on drug charges, has been moved from a prison far from Moscow without her lawyer or family being informed.

The move occurred last Friday, but her new location was only confirmed on Monday night, following heavy pressure from the Israeli consulate in Moscow.

