Finance Ministry bigwig warns lockdown will cost economy NIS 35bln

A proposal to tighten Israel's three-week nationwide coronavirus lockdown would cost the economy an estimated NIS 35 billion, Chief Economist at the Finance Ministry Shira Greenberg said on Wednesday during a meeting of the so-called Coronavirus Cabinet, which leads the government's response to the pandemic.
Greenberg also said that if the closure, which she claims the like of which has not been implemented anywhere else in the world, would be extnded to a month, it is expected to cost the economy up to NIS 50 billion.