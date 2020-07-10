Health Ministry: Epidemioligical investigations will be shortened

The Health Ministry announced on Friday a new protocol for epidemiological investigations of coronavirus patients displaying symptoms of coronavirus and asymptomatic patients.
According to the procedure, will trace the contacts of a patient suffering from symptoms starting from four days before they started showing signs of illness. If the patient isn't sure when the symptoms had begun, health authorities will trace the their patients in the previous 10 days.
Also, contacts of asymptomatic patients will be detected one week from the date of their diagnoses.