Haredim clash with police in Ashdod over yeshiva lockdown closure

Th-Orthodox residents of Ashdod clashed with police officers on Monday after authorities closed a yeshiva that was operating in violation of lockdown orders.

Israel entered a full lockdown last week in an effort to bring down the worrying rise in coronavirus cases but some radical factions in the Haredi sector have refused to adhere to government orders, illegally reopening schools and staging mass events.

The police in the southern city were called to the scene by the municipal inspectors who shut down the religious school that operated illegally. Police said they arrested several protesters who rioted, blocked roads and clashed with the officers.

The Ashdod Municipalit said the rioters "attacked the municipal security forces with rocks and sticks."

Clashes between Haredim and police in Ashdod ( Photo: Avi Rockah )

The incident came a day after Ynet revealed that yeshivas in some of Jerusalem's Haredi neighborhoods reopened despite the tightening of the lockdown that saw the shuttering of the country's education system.

For instance, in the Mea Shearim neighborhood in the capital, it was "business as usual" on Sunday, with the extremist Hasidic factions that predominantly live there, refusing to obey the lockdown rules.

In addition, a mass "seven blessings" event - the heart of the Jewish wedding ceremony - was held at Mea Shearim on Saturday evening for the granddaughter of the community's leading rebbe.