EU court rules against Hungary's Orban over Soros university

The European Union's highest court ruled Tuesday that changes by Hungary to its law on higher education which effectively forced a university founded by George Soros to leave the country were not in line with EU law.

The European Court of Justice ruled against Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government, saying in the ruling that "the conditions introduced by Hungary to enable foreign higher education institutions to carry out their activities in its territory are incompatible with EU law."

