Likud to Gantz: We had a deal, you backed out

Likud commented on the words of Blue & White chairman Benny Gantz, who claimed negotiations between the two had faltered at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's request, saying that:
"From the first moment, it was agreed that the unity government would be established on the basis of two clear principles - joint decision-making on all issues and promoting the West Bank annexation process."
"Unfortunately, at the last moment, it is Blue & White that had backed out of these agreements, which are a necessary basis for any equitable government. Once Blue & White return to the original agreements, everything could be finalized and a unity government will be established. "