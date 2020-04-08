Likud to Gantz: We had a deal, you backed out

Likud commented on the words of Blue & White chairman Benny Gantz, who claimed negotiations between the two had faltered at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's request, saying that:

"From the first moment, it was agreed that the unity government would be established on the basis of two clear principles - joint decision-making on all issues and promoting the West Bank annexation process."

