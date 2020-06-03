PM backs Trump after settler leader says he is not friend to Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday came out in support of U.S. President Donald Trump and his close aide and son-in-law Jared Kushner after a leader of the settlement movement said the president and Kushner were no friends of Israel.
Some settler leaders oppose the future establishment of a Palestinian state as outlined in the president's peace plan.
"The Trump peace plan proves America's friendship with Israel," Netanyahu said. "Trump is the greatest friend Israel has, led historic changes including recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights and moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem."
First published: 22:21 , 06.03.20