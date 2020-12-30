Israel attacks near Damascus, Syrian news agency reports

The Syrian news agency SANA reported late on Tuesday, that Israel had carried out an attack in a rural area outside Damascus claiming one person was killed and three members of the military were injured.

A military source told the agency that Syrian air defenses intercepted some of the incoming missiles.

Syrian air defenses activated during an alleged Israeli attack near Damascus earlier this year

SANA reported that sounds of explosions were heard after midnight in a-Nabi Habeel, north west of the capitol and that four of the missiles were intercepted.

According to the U.K. based International Observatory for Human Rights, the target of the attack was sites belonging to the Iran backed terror group Hezbollah as well as a Syrian air defense installation.

Syrian news agency photo of an alleged Israeli airstrike on Iranian backed militias in the north west of the country last week

A strike last week that was attributed to Israel, in the north west of the country was said to have destroyed depots and missile production facilities belonging to Iranian militias. According to the human rights group the targets were warehouses and headquarters in the area of a scientific research center where Iranian militias are stationed.