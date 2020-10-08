IDF chief hosts relatives during holiday in violation of lockdown rules

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi hosted his relatives during the Sukkot holiday in violation of the national lockdown, Channel 12 reported.

According to the report, Kochavi had his in-laws over at his home in northern Israel on the first night of Sukkot last Friday.

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi ( Photo: Chaim Horenstein )

Under the terms of the lockdown, Israelis are barred from hosting guests.

"The IDF chief's in-laws, who live three houses away from his residence, came to visit and only sat in the yard, wearing protective face masks and observing social distancing," a military spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added this was the result of a misunderstanding as the family thought meeting outdoors was allowed.

“The chief of staff is sorry for [the incident] and takes responsibility,” an army statement read.

Shin Bet Director Nadav Argaman ( Photo: Ohad Zwigenberg )