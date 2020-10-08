IDF chief hosts relatives during holiday in violation of lockdown rules

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi hosted his relatives during the Sukkot holiday in violation of the national lockdown, Channel 12 reported.
According to the report, Kochavi had his in-laws over at his home in northern Israel on the first night of Sukkot last Friday.
Under the terms of the lockdown, Israelis are barred from hosting guests.
"The IDF chief's in-laws, who live three houses away from his residence, came to visit and only sat in the yard, wearing protective face masks and observing social distancing," a military spokesperson said.
The spokesperson added this was the result of a misunderstanding as the family thought meeting outdoors was allowed.
“The chief of staff is sorry for [the incident] and takes responsibility,” an army statement read.
Kochavi’s violation was the latest in a string of cases in which leading Israeli officials have been accused of violating lockdown restrictions, including Shin Bet Director Nadav Argaman, Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel and Yesh Atid MK Mickey Levy, who as a result resigned from his seat on Knesset's coronavirus committee.