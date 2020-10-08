Channels
ynetnews on Facebookynetnews on Twitter
Weather:
28C
אביב כוכבי
IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi
Photo: Chaim Horenstein
IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi

IDF chief hosts relatives during holiday in violation of lockdown rules

Military says chief of staff apologizes for 'misunderstanding' after inviting in-laws over on first night of Sukkot; Kochavi joins long list of public servants accused of flouting virus rules

Ynet |
Published: 10.08.20 , 23:05
IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi hosted his relatives during the Sukkot holiday in violation of the national lockdown, Channel 12 reported.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter


    • According to the report, Kochavi had his in-laws over at his home in northern Israel on the first night of Sukkot last Friday.
    אביב כוכביאביב כוכבי
    IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi
    (Photo: Chaim Horenstein)
    Under the terms of the lockdown, Israelis are barred from hosting guests.
    "The IDF chief's in-laws, who live three houses away from his residence, came to visit and only sat in the yard, wearing protective face masks and observing social distancing," a military spokesperson said.
    The spokesperson added this was the result of a misunderstanding as the family thought meeting outdoors was allowed.
    “The chief of staff is sorry for [the incident] and takes responsibility,” an army statement read.
    נדב ארגמן ראש השב"כנדב ארגמן ראש השב"כ
    Shin Bet Director Nadav Argaman
    (Photo: Ohad Zwigenberg)
    Kochavi’s violation was the latest in a string of cases in which leading Israeli officials have been accused of violating lockdown restrictions, including Shin Bet Director Nadav Argaman, Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel and Yesh Atid MK Mickey Levy, who as a result resigned from his seat on Knesset's coronavirus committee.
    Talkbacks for this article 0