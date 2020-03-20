Trump says respects China, but unfortunate virus got out of control

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he greatly respects China and Chinese President Xi Jinping, but it was unfortunate the coronavirus began there and got out of control.
Trump said he has a very good relationship with Xi and considered him a friend while adding: "It's unfortunate that this got out of control. It came from China, it got out of control. Some people are upset, I know. I know President Xi. He loves China. He respects the United States. And I have to say I respect China greatly and I respect President Xi."