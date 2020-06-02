IDF suggests remote studying to curb virus spread at schools

Schools should use remote studying to reduce student attendance and the risk of coronavirus infections, said a report that circulated Tuesday between health authorities.

The Coronavirus National Information and Knowledge Center of the Military Intelligence Directorate released a review that focuses on a coronavirus outbreak at the Gymnasia Rehavia in Jerusalem, after 173 people contracted the virus with a direct link to the school, including staff, students and others.

Jerusalem's Gymnasia Rehavia, where a coronavirus outbreak has infected dozens of students and faculty ( Photo: Alex Gamburg )

Among the other recommendations in the document are mass testing of all students and faculty at schools where cases of infection are found, including the close relatives and friends, and staying at home in case of suspected illness.

In response, the Israel Association of Public Health Physicians criticized the constant intervention of military bodies, who do not specialize in epidemiology, in the battle against coronavirus.

"Unfortunately, the coronavirus crisis continues to be led by bodies that have nothing to do with epidemiology and public health, even in a stage where sickness rates have dropped but not disappeared," read a statement.

"An intelligence body, which acts without transparency, marks virus hotspots without consulting doctors in the Health Ministry whose responsibility is protecting public health.

School in Hadera shuttered after coronavirus outbreak ( Photo: Elad Gershgorn )

The lessons learned from the first wave of coronavirus must be based on the expertise of the professionals in the field, with local decision making, based on data and transparency."

Following the rise in cases of coronavirus in educational facilities, the Health Ministry published new guidelines instructing schools, kindergartens, and extracurricular activities to shut down if three or more cases of the virus are confirmed.