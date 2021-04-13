Iran tells IAEA it will enrich uranium to up to 60% at Natanz -document

Iran has informed the U.N. nuclear watchdog that it plans to enrich uranium to up to 60% purity at its above-ground pilot plant at Natanz, a report by the watchdog on Tuesday obtained by Reuters said, confirming earlier Iranian announcements.

