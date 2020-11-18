Ultra-Orthodox clash with police after synagogue shut for health violations

Hundreds of ultra-Orthodox residents of Bnei Brak clashed with police late on Wednesday night after officers forced the closure of a synagogue with dozens of worshipers praying indoors in violation of coronavirus restrictions.
Forces reported being attacked by protesters and reinforcements were called in from surrounding areas.
The Police said in a statement that officers enforced health mitigation orders in order to maintain public safety.
"The synagogue appeared shut but after closer inspection was found to hold dozens of people congregating in violation of the law while endangering the health of the people present," the statement said adding that a NIS 5,000 fine was delivered to the person in charge.
The city recorded 202 active coronavirus cases on Tuesday, 104 of them confirmed in the past week showing a 2.5% positivity rate.
Earlier this month, Haredi city council members slammed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's policies that they claimed targeted ultra-Orthodox cities, demanding shops be allowed to operate in Bnei Brak under mitigation restrictions to save local businesses owners from ruin. The city became was found to have low morbidity removing it from the list of red municipalities.