Kochavi at Remembrance Day ceremony: We will improve the IDF's capabilities

Chief of Staff Lt Gen Aviv Kochavi made his speech during the state Remembrance Day ceremony in the Western Wall in Jerusalem.
"Out of a commitment to the current generation of soldiers and their families, everything is done to send them solely on worthy missions," said Kochavi.
"We will improve the IDF's capabilities, first of all to carry out the missions successfully, but no less importantly - to keep and protect our soldiers. Tens of thousands of soldiers and commanders are currently carrying out an infinite number of missions and eventually return home as a result of the professionalism and concern of the commanders."
"This concern also includes treatment for the injured and a supreme effort to return the prisoners and missing persons to their families and their country."
First published: 21:07 , 04.13.21