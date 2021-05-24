Israeli envoy in Italy says cable car collapsed due to faulty emergency brakes

Israeli Ambassador to Italy Dr. Dror Eder say Monday the collapse of the cable car, in which five Israelis were killed, occurred due to faulty emergency brakes.
"I spoke yesterday with the president of the Piedmont province, he told me that the first findings [of the investigation] show the cable was torn and there was a malfuntion in the cable car's emergency brake," he told Ynet.
He also elaborated on the condition of five-year-old Eitan Biran, the sole survivor of the crash. "Little Eitan underwent very complex surgery, he is also suffering from bone fractures all over his body."