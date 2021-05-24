Israeli envoy in Italy says cable car collapsed due to faulty emergency brakes

Israeli Ambassador to Italy Dr. Dror Eder say Monday the collapse of the cable car, in which five Israelis were killed, occurred due to faulty emergency brakes.

