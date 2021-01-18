Palestinians urge EU to send monitors for May/July polls

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh on Monday called on the European Union to send observers to elections scheduled for later this year, specifically requesting EU monitors in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem.
Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas on Friday signed a decree setting legislative elections for May 22 and a presidential vote on July 31, in what would be the first Palestinian polls in 15 years.
Ahead of a weekly cabinet meeting, Shtayyeh called on the EU "to prepare a team of international observers to help us, mainly in the election process in Jerusalem".