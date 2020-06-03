Cyprus brings forward end of lockdown by 3 weeks

Cyprus has accelerated the lifting of most of the country's remaining coronavirus restrictions by three weeks, citing its consistently low infection rate since the May 4 end of a stay-at-home order.

Health Minister Constantinos Ioannou said on Wednesday the third phase of the country's gradual rollback of restrictions will be completed by June 24 instead of July 14.

