Netanyahu seeks investigation materials regarding Case 1000

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appealed to the Jerusalem District Court to obtain investigation materials from the State Attorney's Office regarding Case 1000 - which allegedly saw Netanyahu and his wife receive presents from several wealthy acquaintances over the years.
According to Netanyahu, the State Attorney's Office did not transfer materials related to the case, including the Attorney General's approval to open an investigation against him. The prime minister also demanded the full testimonies of former Mossad chief Tamir Pardo and journalist Ben Caspit.