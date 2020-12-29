Netanyahu seeks investigation materials regarding Case 1000

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appealed to the Jerusalem District Court to obtain investigation materials from the State Attorney's Office regarding Case 1000 - which allegedly saw Netanyahu and his wife receive presents from several wealthy acquaintances over the years.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appealed to the Jerusalem District Court to obtain investigation materials from the State Attorney's Office regarding Case 1000 - which allegedly saw Netanyahu and his wife receive presents from several wealthy acquaintances over the years.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appealed to the Jerusalem District Court to obtain investigation materials from the State Attorney's Office regarding Case 1000 - which allegedly saw Netanyahu and his wife receive presents from several wealthy acquaintances over the years.