1 dead, 24 migrants rescued on Greek island of Lesbos

The Greek coast guard says it has rescued 24 people and recovered the body of one man from the southern part of the Aegean island of Lesbos, while a search and rescue operation has been launched for potentially missing people.

The Greek coast guard says it has rescued 24 people and recovered the body of one man from the southern part of the Aegean island of Lesbos, while a search and rescue operation has been launched for potentially missing people.

The Greek coast guard says it has rescued 24 people and recovered the body of one man from the southern part of the Aegean island of Lesbos, while a search and rescue operation has been launched for potentially missing people.