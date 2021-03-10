Lapid's Yesh Atid gains momentum but Likud still ahead, new survey shows

Yair Lapid's centrist Yesh Atid party appears to be gaining momentum ahead of the March 23 elections but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud still looks to win the most number of seats, according to a poll published late Tuesday.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

According to a survey conducted by Channel 13, if elections were held today, Likud would win 29 seats Knesset seats, while Yesh Atid would secure a whopping 20 seats in an unexpected spike in popularity.

2 צפייה בגלריה Lapid, Netanyahu and Saar ( Photo: GPO, Avi Moalem, Kobi Koankas )

Gideon Sa’ar, once-considered the main challenger to Netanyahu, saw his New Hope party plummet below double figures to nine seats.

The right-wing Yamina party, led by Naftali Bennett, maintained its position as the third largest party with 11 seats.

2 צפייה בגלריה Naftali Bennett ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

The predominantly Arab Joint List faction would gain eight seats, while Avigdor Liberman’s Israel Beytenu and United Torah Judaism would win seven seats each.

The ultra-Orthodox and long-time ally of the Likud Shas party would secure 6 seats, according to the poll. Mirav Michaeli's Labor party would also gain 6 seats.

Religious Zionism would gain five seats, while left-wing Meretz, Benny Gantz's Blue & White and the Arab Ra’am party would all get four seats each.