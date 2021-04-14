PM: We must not remain indifferent to 'the threats of our destruction'

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday during a Memorial Day ceremony at Mount Herzl in Jerusalem that Israel must not remain indifferent "to the threats of war and destruction made by our soul-seekers".
"If we had dealt with the danger on time back in '73, it is very possible that we would have been spared masses of dead and wounded," he said referring to Yom Kippur War.
"Thanks to the fallen, the heroes of the nation, we are marking the 73rd anniversary of revival, of establishment of the state and of a wonderful flourishing."