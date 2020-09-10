Huge fire breaks out at Beirut port a month after explosion

A huge fire broke out Thursday at the Port of Beirut, triggering panic among residents traumatized by last month's massive explosion there that killed and injured thousands of people.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire at the facility, which was decimated by the Aug. 4 explosion when nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate detonated, triggering a shock wave explosion that blasted windows, doors and walls miles away.

A column of black smoke billowed from the port at midday Thursday, with orange flames leaping from the ground.

