Israel cross half a million coronavirus cases, 7,570 new cases on Monday

More than half-million coronavirus cases have been diagnosed in Israel since the outbreak of the pandemic back in March.
Israel has crossed the mark on Monday - after 7,570 new patients have been diagnosed.
With some 95,000 tests performed, the infection rate stands at 8%, the highest it has ever been.
There are currently 1,733 coronavirus patients hospitalized, of which 1,069 are in serious condition, with 262 connected to ventilators.
The death toll from the virus stands 3,704 - 19 of them on Monday alone.